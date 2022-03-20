BROWN, Donald A.



Donald A. Brown, 81, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in 1938, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert H. and Pricilla Brown. Don practiced law in Columbus and was a member of the Ohio Bar Association until he retired in 2010. Prior to his time practicing in Columbus, he was an Attorney for Credit Life. Don truly enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing for trout. One of his favorite spots to fish was the Zanesfield Rod and Gun Club. He was a member of the Elks and Cedar Bog Nature Reserve. As a teenager he earned the proud achievement of Eagle Scout and continued his support to the Boy Scouts throughout his life. He also enjoyed golf, photography, bird watching, traveling all over the world (especially when fishing was involved), playing cribbage, board games and



jigsaw puzzles with his family, and he was an avid sports fan. After his retirement he volunteered with the Warder Literacy Center in Springfield. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jo (Faust) Brown, children: Tim (Susanne Rosenkranz) Brown, Matthew Brown, Robert (Ai Li) Brown, Cori (Eric) Frantz, and Sonya (Bryan) Conner; five grandchildren: Taylor Frantz, Colin Conner, Naomi Brown, Brigh Conner and Eliot Brown; nephew, Robert Kloap, niece, Katie Baney, several great nephews and a great-great niece. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Brown in 1986, and his sister, Janet Kloap. The family will now hold a memorial celebration of Don's life on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Covenant Presbyterian Church with Reverend George McConnel officiating. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Springfield Symphony, Warder Literacy Center or Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.



https://www.springfieldsym.org/make-a-donation/



http://www.clarkcountyliteracy.org/



https://www.cedarbognp.org/donate/



