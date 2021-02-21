BROWN, Darla

BROWN (Dake),



Darla Ann



Age 72 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



Darla was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1966 where she performed on the high school drill team. She was also active with the Northmont band when her



children attended school. Darla was a longtime member of the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton and was also active with the Christian



Women's Club. She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Kenneth Brown, children: Kenda (David Smith) Henson, Dean (Milli) Brown, Dana (Paul) Groves, Karee (Sara) Brown, 16 grandchildren, siblings: Donald Dake, Raymond Dake, Robin Dake, sister-in-law: Sister Barbara Brown, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Harry Brown, John (Charlotte) Brown, Mike (Chris) Brown, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Jean (Evans) Dake,



father: Leonard Dake, step-mother: Mary Jo Dake, brother: Ronald Dake, granddaughter: Brooke Renee Groves, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Anthony and Helen Brown, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vernon Brown, Vicky Brown, Petie Dake and Janet Dake. A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday,



February 23, 2021, at the Church of the Transfiguration (972 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Fr. Eric Bowman as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial



Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

