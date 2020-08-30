Brown, Charlyn A.

IN LOVING MEMORY CHARLYN A. BROWN September 2, 2014 A special smile. A special face. In our hearts, a special place. You filled the world with special joy. Saying kind and helpful things was so typical of you. Yours was no ordinary life, but a life well lived and well loved. We will remember the happiest moments filled with joy, and find solace in the many ways you have touched so many lives. In every heart you touched, in every life you changed, in every thought you inspired, your love lives on. Your voice still echoes. Your life still inspires. Your light still shines ... and always will. I am blessed to have been a part of your life. Love you and miss you. Julie

