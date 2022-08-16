BROWN, Brad Eugene



47, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born October 4, 1974, in Springfield, the son of Mary Brown. He is survived by his mother; Mary Brown, sister; Candy (David) Smith, two nephews; Aaron Smith and Austin Smith (his girlfriend Jayden Miller), one niece; Searra Smith, one great-nephew; A J Austin Smith Jr., one great-niece on the way; Layla Smith, uncle; Forrest Brown, aunt; Debbie Freeze, special cousins; Dale Brown Jr., Chris Brown, Mark Roberts, Ron Chapman, lifelong friends; Lance Fout, Chuck Green, Carl Chaffin and Bill Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandmother; Lillian Brown, uncles; Frank Brown, John Brown and Dale Brown, aunts; Letha Chapman, Ivy Roberts and Julie Brown. Brad was a very caring and helpful person. He would help anyone in a second no matter what time, He is going to be missed by so so many. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM with Pastor Rusty Andrews officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

