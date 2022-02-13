BROWN, Audrey

BROWN (McKelvey), Audrey A.



Generous, loving, and carefree, Audrey A. (McKelvey) Brown, age 77, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Audrey's Life Celebration Services will be held on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. If you wish to view the services through our live stream, please reach out to the funeral home to be added to the list.



