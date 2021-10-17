BROWN, Alice M.



Alice M. Brown, 77, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, October 15,2021, at Majestic Care of Middletown. She was born in Hamilton on August 8, 1944, to parents, Paul and



Edna (Stiehl) Sauer. Alice earned her nursing degree and had a rewarding career as



a registered nurse in the healthcare field. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, where she served as a Eucharistic



Minister, facilitated the annual Giving Tree Program and Small Bible Study Groups and was an active participant in the



summer Bocce League. She was also a member of the Sons of Italy and St. Vincent dePaul. Alice is survived by her son,



Michael J. Brown and brothers, Paul Sauer, Dick Sauer and Jim (Pam) Sauer. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Terry" Brown; daughter, Angela M. Brown; and



parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street Middletown with Father John Civille as



celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 to7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



