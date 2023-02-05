X
Brossart, John

Obituaries
BROSSART, John J.

Beloved husband of Mary Rita Brossart (nee Bill) for 62 years. Devoted father of John (Karen) Brossart, Theresa (James Saba) McGrane, Joseph (Kathleen) Brossart, James (Julie) Brossart, Michael (Amy) Brossart, Noel (Eric) Neyman, Andrew (Kathleen) Brossart, and Sarah (Dominique) Tardivon. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. John passed away on January 18, 2023, at the age of 84 years.

Member of Sacred Heart Church (Fairfield). Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Active participant at St. Vincent de Paul. Veteran Apothecary Association Member. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11th from 9:45 AM until time of the Memorial mass at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Elder High School Bill Family Scholarship Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205 or St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sacred Heart Conference, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Please see more of John's story and to make online condolences go to

www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home, (Hamilton) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

