BROSIUS, John "Gary"



69, of Shannondale/Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his daughter's home. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine "Jaye" Brosius (Adams).



Born October 27, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late John A. Brosius and Jo Ann Brosius (Hapner).



Gary worked as a machinist for Northrup Grumman, making parts for satellites. Growing up on his family's farm instilled a sense of hard work and a love for working outdoors. If you rode past his house on any given weekend, you were sure to see him working on his koi pond, chopping wood, or giving the grandkids a ride on his tractor. He loved his family and was a loyal friend.



He is survived by two daughters, Jessica Cody and husband, Paul and children, Colton and Tanner Cody, and Janice Karns and husband, Wes and children, Carrie Morris and Cody Karns; and a son, Andrew Brosius; a brother, Phil Brosius; two sisters, Ann Foust and Lori Taylor; and a niece (who was like a daughter) Vicky Wright and child Raylon Nix.



Service and interment are private.



Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be offered at



www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com