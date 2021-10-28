BROOME, Mary

BROOME (Cordetti), Mary Katherine



Age 84 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. She attended the Church of the Transfiguration and St. Paul Catholic Church. Mary was a sweet soul who asked for nothing for herself and gave so much to the needy, especially to the most innocent among us. She was also a member of the Silver Sneakers, YMCA and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her husband of 61 years: Charles Broome, children: Bryan (Lisa) Broome of Union, Russ (Amanda) Broome of Clayton, Greg (Mattie) Broome of Clayton, Laura Strong of Clayton, grandchildren: Sonya, Vaughn, Brendon, Jacob, Seth, Austin, Jhonna, Rowan, Seager, Aidan, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters: Anna (Bob) Deri, Rita Javorina, Rose Javorina, Toni (Dan) Gift all of Columbus, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother: Nancy (Cordetti) Javorina, son: Mark Broome and brothers: Mike and Daniel Javorina. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her niece, Maria for her kindness towards Mary. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Kindred



Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Mary and to leave an online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com