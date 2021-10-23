journal-news logo
X

BROOKS, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROOKS, William Marlatt

81, of Hamilton, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 21, 2021, at his home in Chino Valley, AZ. He was born to the late Lester and Audrey Brooks in 1940 in New

Castle, Indiana. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served 10 years honorably and achieved the rank of Gunnery Sergeant before separating from the Marine Corps in 1968.

He was a well-known and respected business owner in Hamilton, OH, for over 20 years. During his time in Hamilton he served as a Worshipful Master of the Hamilton Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of the Cincinnati Shrine for many years. He was a lifetime VFW and NRA member and

supporter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Brooks, his three sisters, Linda Stegmeir, Phyllis (Mike) Flick, and

Penelope Welz; his three daughters, Leslie (Randy) Thauer, Susan Brooks, Roberta (Mike) Akison. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren Ashlee (Jay) Brooks, Amanda (Joshua) Harris, Sarah Akison, James Akison and many nieces and nephews.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
DAVIS, George
3
BOGEL, Thomas
4
SMITH, Jean
5
CLARK, Karen
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top