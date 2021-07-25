BROOKS, Valeta Ann



A lifelong native of Dayton, departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the age of 62. Valeta was a graduate of



Roosevelt High School. She is preceded in death by her



loving husband, Oscar Bush and her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory, her only son, Rico (Charmaine) Brooks, grandchildren, brothers and



sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 26, 2021, at 12 pm followed by services at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, 4420 Salem Avenue.

