BROOKS, Thomas

BROOKS, Jr., Thomas David



Thomas David Brooks, Jr., age 71, quietly passed away on July 28, 2021. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and



attended Central State University. David was preceded in death by his father, Thomas David Brooks, Sr.; step-father, Jim Henry Randle, Sr., and daughter Shenae. He is survived by his mother, Mary Randle; sister, Eunice Boone (Lynn Edward); brother, Jim Randle, Jr. (Valerie) and a host of family and friends. A private service was held for the immediate family.

