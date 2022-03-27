BROOKS, Robert

BROOKS, Jr., Robert Odus



Age 73 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born November 10, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Brooks Sr. Bob worked for General Motors for 32 years. He grew up in Miamisburg and graduated from Miamisburg High School in the class of 1966. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Middletown. He



enjoyed boating at Cumberland Lake with his family. Bob was a loving husband, father and papaw who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Brooks. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley; daughters,



Kelly Debord and Carry Brooks; grandchildren, Brittany,



Austin, Ashley and Layla; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Margo and one on the way and brother, Tom Brooks. A private



Celebration of Life will be held for the family. To share a



message with the family please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com