journal-news logo
X

BROOKS, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROOKS, Jr., Robert Odus

Age 73 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born November 10, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Brooks Sr. Bob worked for General Motors for 32 years. He grew up in Miamisburg and graduated from Miamisburg High School in the class of 1966. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Middletown. He

enjoyed boating at Cumberland Lake with his family. Bob was a loving husband, father and papaw who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Brooks. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley; daughters,

Kelly Debord and Carry Brooks; grandchildren, Brittany,

Austin, Ashley and Layla; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Margo and one on the way and brother, Tom Brooks. A private

Celebration of Life will be held for the family. To share a

message with the family please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
FAULKNER, DARYL
4
GRACE, Terry
5
FOWLER, Judith
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top