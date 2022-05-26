journal-news logo
BROOKS, Maxine

BROOKS (Lowery),

Maxine B.

Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center after a brief illness. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 65 years, James R. Brooks Sr.;

son, James R. Brooks Jr.; daughters, B. Mikki Brooks, Brenda Hicks (Kelvin), and Brenita (Buffy) Brooks; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am

Friday, May 27, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton. Visitation 9 am until the time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

