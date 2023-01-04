journal-news logo
BROOKS, James

BROOKS, James "Jim"

James "Jim" Brooks left us Saturday, Dec. 17th, signing off on a life thoroughly well lived at 89. The funeral service will be at 1:30 PM, Thursday, Jan. 5 at Woodland Mausoleum, (118 Woodland Ave). The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time at the Mausoleum. A wake will be held following the services starting at 3 PM at Bock Family Brewing, (8150 Washington Village Dr). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in honor of Jim and Nick Brooks.

