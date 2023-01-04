BROOKS, James "Jim"
James "Jim" Brooks left us Saturday, Dec. 17th, signing off on a life thoroughly well lived at 89. The funeral service will be at 1:30 PM, Thursday, Jan. 5 at Woodland Mausoleum, (118 Woodland Ave). The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time at the Mausoleum. A wake will be held following the services starting at 3 PM at Bock Family Brewing, (8150 Washington Village Dr). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in honor of Jim and Nick Brooks.
BROOKS, James
BROOKS, James "Jim"