X

BROOKS, Elmer

ajc.com

Obituaries | 7 hours ago

BROOKS, Elmer T.

Brig Gen, USAF (Ret)

Dec. 1932 - Nov. 2020

General Brooks passed away on November 15, 2020 in

Potomac Falls, VA. He lived a life devoted to his family, steadfast in his faith, and dedicated to serving his country.

Originally from Washington, DC, General Brooks graduated from Miami University (Ohio), received a master's degree from George Washington University (Distinguished graduate), and completed the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and the Executive Program of the School of Business of the

University of Virginia.

General Brooks had a wide variety of positions. Among them were Missile Combat Crew Commander during the Cuban

Missile Crisis; Flight Control Technologist for Gemini and

Apollo Space Missions at NASA; Military Assistant to two

Secretaries of Defense; Commander of a major Missile Wing, and played a direct role in formulating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Switzerland. General Brooks was then recruited and retired from Senior Executive Service at NASA Headquarters.

General Brooks is survived by his loving wife, (Kathryn Casselberry, Dunbar High School, '52, Dayton, Ohio), three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Interment will be at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc., Washington, DC. www.mcguire-services.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.

7400 Georgia Avenue NW

Washington, DC

20012

https://www.mcguire-services.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.