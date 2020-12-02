BROOKS, Elmer T.



Brig Gen, USAF (Ret)



Dec. 1932 - Nov. 2020



General Brooks passed away on November 15, 2020 in



Potomac Falls, VA. He lived a life devoted to his family, steadfast in his faith, and dedicated to serving his country.



Originally from Washington, DC, General Brooks graduated from Miami University (Ohio), received a master's degree from George Washington University (Distinguished graduate), and completed the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and the Executive Program of the School of Business of the



University of Virginia.



General Brooks had a wide variety of positions. Among them were Missile Combat Crew Commander during the Cuban



Missile Crisis; Flight Control Technologist for Gemini and



Apollo Space Missions at NASA; Military Assistant to two



Secretaries of Defense; Commander of a major Missile Wing, and played a direct role in formulating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Switzerland. General Brooks was then recruited and retired from Senior Executive Service at NASA Headquarters.



General Brooks is survived by his loving wife, (Kathryn Casselberry, Dunbar High School, '52, Dayton, Ohio), three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



Interment will be at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery.



Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc., Washington, DC. www.mcguire-services.com.

