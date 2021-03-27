BROOKS, Bonnie C.



90 of Eaton, Ohio, passed away March 24, 2021. She was born in Hamilton on July 6, 1930, to Orville and Mossie (Lear) Kearns. Bonnie graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948 and Anderson University in 1952. She retired from



Hamilton City Schools in 1985 as an elementary teacher with over 30 years of service. She



enjoyed walking and reading. Bonnie was a lifetime member of the First Church of God (Bridgewater Church) in Hamilton until moving to Eaton in 2012. She was very active in the



ladies group. (Women of the Church of God). She also taught Sunday School, was a choir member, and traveled on Missions trips to Argentina, Peru, Kenya, Guatemala, Brazil, Mexico and Thailand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert (the late Elsie) Kearns of



Anderson, IN. She is survived by her husband of 62 years



Robert (Bob) Brooks, brother Larry (Jackie) Kearns, daughter Robin (Scott) Judd, sons Scott (Koco) Brooks and Brett (Kelli) Brooks. Also 8 grandchildren, Bailey Judd, Marley Judd, Sam (Melissa) Judd, Paige Brooks, Alec Brooks, Cooper Brooks, Kallen Brooks and Elli Brooks. Mrs. Brooks is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her special friend and cousin, Betty Jane Tufts. Arrangements entrusted to Webster Funeral Home of Fairfield. Visitation at the WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Reverend Amy Arnold officiating. Memorial



contributions may be made to Eaton First Church of God



Missions, 601 East Lexington Rd. Eaton, OH 45320. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com