BROOKS, Agnes

BROOKS (Peters), Agnes Margurite Teresa



81 of Urbana, passed away from her earthly home to her heavenly home Saturday,



December 11, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at her residence with her children by her side.



Agnes was born May 3, 1940, in Springfield, OH, to the late Robert and Edna (Schmidt)



Peters. On September 28, 1957, in Richmond, IN, she married Albert M. Brooks, who preceded her in death on July 5, 2020, after 63 years of marriage; and ever since that time she wanted to be by his side in heaven.



She was born with the gifts of compassion and nurturing, everyone who entered her and our dad Albert's home instantly felt like they were welcomed and loved like they were



family. She was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church in Urbana where she worshiped our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ every Sunday up until her health wouldn't let her anyone.



Survivors left to cherish her memory, her daughters Beverly J. (JD Werner) Hines, Carol S. (Bryan) Fathbruckner; grandchildren, Nikki (Kenneth) Rose, Carolyn (Charles) Pine, Brooks Timothy (Kristy Newbury) Hines, Heather M. (Kirby) Newkirk, Bryan Albert (Kayla) Fathbruckner, Steven (Ashley) Fathbruckner, Izzabelle Werner and Wyatt Werner; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren with few on the way; and many other loving family members.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Brooks; daughter, Debbie Brooks, her Parents; her siblings, Patty Stephson, Robert "Bob" Peters and many other relatives.



Pastor Grant Cordell will officiate a Funeral Service Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place in the Highland Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum.



The family would like to make a special thank you to the Free Will Baptist Church, Pastor Grant Cordell and many of the church family for their love, care and visiting mom when she was unable to attend church.



