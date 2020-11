BROOKINS, Juanita Marie





Juanita Marie Brookins, passed away peacefully the morning of Nov. 15th, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 21st, 1962. Juanita is survived by her mother, Rosalie Yount, sister Theresa Amspaugh and wife Konnie, sister Deborah High & Michael, and brother Paul Amspaugh & Amy. She will be deeply missed by her family. "God is Gracious"