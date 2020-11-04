X

BRONSTON, Lafayette

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRONSTON,

Lafayette Antonio

Born February 20, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, to Owen and Kathryn Bronston. Passed away October 30, 2020, age 72. He is survived by his wife Dora Bronston-Derrico, two sons: Alex and Nas'Shon Derrico Bronston, one daughter Lahna A.B. Bronston, three step-daughters: Joya Smith (Carl), Melinda Day, and Veronica

Carter; two brothers: Martin D. Bronston (Brenda), and Owen T. Bronston, three sisters: Emma Bronston-Campbell, Ruth Shelby (Michael), and Paula M. Bronston, grandfather of 4, other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held

Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:30 am at Dayton National

Cemetery, 4400 Third St, Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts,

Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan

Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

