Bronkar (Connor), Eunice Dunhalee



Bronkar, Eunice Dunhalee (Connor) a devoted wife, mother, artist and educator, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 at the age of 88. Eunice was born on August 8, 1934 in New Lebanon, Ohio to the late William and Helen (Hypes) Connor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles William Bronkar, whom she married January 26, 1957, as well as her sisters Buena Elise Connor, Juanita Stapleton, Helen Yvonne Stewart, Orchid Thompson, and brothers, Stephen E Connor, William D Connor, Jr., and Garland Richard Connor. Eunice is survived by her daughter, Ramona Bronkar Bannayan (John) of New York, NY, and a sister, Rebecca Bright of Springfield Ohio. Eunice will be remembered for her talent, generosity, and kindness.



Eunice received her B.F.A. and M.A. in Art Education from Wright State University, and taught for over 30 years. She began her teaching career at the Springfield Museum of Art in Ohio and later as a Lead Teacher and Assistant Professor at Clark State College in Springfield, Ohio. After receiving an Outstanding Teacher Excellence award she retired in 1994. She brightened any room she entered with her keen observations, caring manner and laughter.



Eunice was a talented artist who received multiple awards for her work. Her art is represented in many public and private collections, and in addition to many individual shows, she exhibited extensively in over 100 area, state, regional, and national juried exhibitions. Most notably, she was commissioned to paint two portraits of past President Generals for the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at Continental Hall in Washington, DC, as well as a commission for the Ohio 4-H Foundation for founder A.B. Graham. She received more than 50 awards, including multiple Best of Show Awards. In 1999, her work was exhibited at the Springfield Museum of Art in the exhibition, Four Artists: Landscapes. In 2014, approximately 40 of her portraits were highlighted in a one-person exhibition, Capturing Likenesses: Portraits by Eunice Bronkar at the Springfield Museum of Art's Halley Gallery. The Champaign County Arts Council hosted an exhibition of her landscape paintings in 2017.



She remained close to her friends at Springfield High School, receiving an Outstanding Alumni Award (Class of 1953) and was a figure in her professional community through memberships with numerous art societies including, as a founding member of the Western Ohio Watercolor Society, the Springfield Museum of Art, the Dayton Society of Artists, Ohio Plein Air Society, Pastel Society of America, Allied Artists of America, and as an Elected Member of the Audubon Artists Society. She was featured in dozens of editions of Who's Who, including Who's Who in America, in American Education and in Women.



Friends may call on Thursday, April 20 at noon with the service following at 1:00 pm at the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 East High Street, Springfield Ohio. Burial will be at the Eversole Cemeteries, in New Lebanon, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



