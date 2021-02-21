BRONKAR,



Charles William



92 of Urbana, Ohio, died February 19th, 2021. He was born April 17, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late George Edward Bronkar, Sr. and Louise (Boetcher) Bronkar. He retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T in 1990



after 38 years of service. He served as a 'radio man' in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Staff Sargent in the 8th Fighter Bomber Wing. Charlie was a source of constant strength to his family, loving them dearly, taking pride in all of their accomplishments, brightening any room he entered with a quick smile and twinkle in his eyes. He



enjoyed all sports, but especially long-distance bicycle riding, completing many century and double century rides over the years, as well as helping his wife in her art studio. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Eunice Dunalee (Connor) Bronkar, whom he married January 26, 1957; a daughter, Ramona Bronkar Bannayan (John) of New York, NY; a sister, Beulah Harper of Zanesville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George Bronkar, Jr., Earl Bronkar, Robert Bronkar, and two sisters, Mary Shearer and Dorothy Sims. Friends may call Wednesday, February 24 at noon with the service at 1:00 p.m. at the Richards Raff & Dunbar Memorial Funeral Home, 838 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Burial will take place at the Perry Township Cemeteries,



Pleasant Hill, Eversole, Pyrmont and Landis, 3025 Johnson Brookville Road, Brookville Ohio. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



