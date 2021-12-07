BRODSKY, Kenneth



Kenneth Brodsky, 89, of Centerville died Friday, December 3, 2021, at Southview Medical center.



He was born October 21, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Nathan and Helen (Shulman) Brodsky. He was a member of the Asbury Park (NJ) Rotary Club, and Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary.



Kenneth is survived by sons, David (Juliet Firmansjah) Brodsky of Seattle, WA, and Steve (Michelle) Brodsky of Xenia; grandchildren, Andrew and Krystal Brodsky, Daniel (Alyssa) Brodsky, Jocelyn (Kyle) Mills and Christopher Brodsky; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Marie Brodsky. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Olson); parents, Nathan and Helen (Shulman) Brodsky; and brother, Larry Brodsky.



Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, December 13th at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation. McColaugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com