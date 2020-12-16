BROCKMAN, Rita "Ronnie"



Rita "Ronnie" Brockman, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Christ Hospital on Monday, December 14, 2020. Rita was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 10, 1932, to James and Matilda (nee Sauer) Hurley. On February 9, 1952, she married the love of her life, Warren Brockman, in Lawrenceburg, IN. Rita was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church. She worked at R.L. Polk and Fechheimer Brothers. Rita was an avid Cincinnati Red's fan. Rita will be remembered for her love for her family. Rita is survived by her three sons, Rick Brockman, Jerry Brockman and Mark (Cindy) Brockman; her three daughters, Kim Lathey, Connie Brockman and Carol (Alan) Burkhead; her grandchildren, Christy (Jeff) Verling, Carrie Payne, Tracey (Nate) Boehm, Kathy (Shawn) Keith, Rebecca (Richard) Taylor, Mary (Andy) Patterson, David Lathey, Douglas Lathey and Kristia Brockman; her 14 great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Warren Brockman; her daughters, Amy Brockman and Leila Brockman; her siblings, Ruth Kirk, Cornelia Suntag and David Hurley. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 9:30 AM with Pastor Terry Unthank officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Family requests that you wear her favorite team's color, red! Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

