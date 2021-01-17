BROCKMAN, Jane Ann



Age 74, of West Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was born on August 24, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jerome and Virginia Uhrig. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Moe Applegate; daughter, Connie Mitchell; and two siblings, Linda and Daniel Uhrig. Jane is survived by her son, Daniel (Laura) Brockman; two daughters, Carol (Tim Runyon) Applegate and Victoria Rogers; son-in-law, Mike Mitchell; nine grandchildren, Patricia Hopkins, Emily Hammond, Andrew Brockman, Lillian Brockman, Alex Jones, Charlotte Noren, Lucinda Noren,



Amber Adkins, and Dennis Mitchell; two sisters, Ruth (Roger) Fulmer, Ellen Swisher; three nieces, Becky Berardi, Tracy Hughes and Nikki Duvall; two nephews, Chris Swisher and Shawn Swisher. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Jane was a Julienne and University of Dayton



graduate who went on to serve as a social worker at Dayton Mental Health for 30 years. She was kind, generous, and a



social butterfly who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jane also enjoyed dining out, taking senior classes, traveling, attending plays, and watching movies. She is well loved and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. Graveside Services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Parish or The Sisters of Notre Dame. Pease visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

