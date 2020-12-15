BROCKMAN, Carrie

X

BROCKMAN (Johnson), Carrie

78, passed away on Sunday

December 13, 2020, in Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 30, 1942, in Beech, Kentucky, the daughter of Eulabee and Ethel (Turner) Johnson. She previously attended Rose Chapel Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca and Thomas Shrader of Miamisburg; son Daniel and Tammy Brockman of West Carrollton; sister Nora; grandchildren Joshua Shrader, Linsey (Scott) Thompson, Justin Brockman (fiancé Ashley

Lockhart), Kyle Brockman and Riley Brown (fiancé Trent Stolz); great-grandchildren Kiley, Oliver, Alayna and Sutton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of fifty-two years David Brockman and brother Wallace. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue,

Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

