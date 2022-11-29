BROCK, Pamela Gilmore



Age 64 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on 11/22/2022. Born on 06/04/58, she is survived by two sons, Kyle (Zaida) Brock and Alic (Sarah) Brock, parents William and Maureen Gilmore, sisters Penny (Tony) Xidas and Patricia (Mike) Palmer, numerous nieces and nephews, two great-nieces, aunts, cousins, and countless close friends.



Born and raised in Kettering, Pam graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1976. She graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Dayton took master's business courses USF. After teaching in the Dayton school system for several years, Pam started her own successful business, which she continued to run for over 35 years.



Pam will be most remembered as a giving, caring, and loving person who would help anyone in need, including strangers. Being that "go to" friend, she will be utterly and dearly missed by many. Her greatest love, aside from her ultimate love of Jesus, was for her two sons. The Three Amigos traveled the world together and created a beautiful timeline filled with great adventures and memories.



Services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Kettering on Thursday, 12/01/22. Visitation 10-12, service at noon, followed by burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BB MerkelCell cancer research at https://giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/details/315784 or mail: The Ohio State University foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, Ohio 43271.

