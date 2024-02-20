Britton, Mary Jo



Age 79, of Centerville, passed away February, 16, 2024. She was born May 9, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio; the daughter of the late Jack and Mildred "Skip" (Mott) Britton. Mary Jo is survived by her sister, Janie (John) Demeo; brother, Robert Britton; nieces, Raechel Burnand and Amanda Britton; great-niece, Brianna Nock; nephews, Jessie (Lindsi) Britton and Nate (Sashie) Farley; and Matthew (Gretchen) Castanias and their children, Ashley, Jesse, and Gabriel. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 12:00PM to 1:30PM at Routsong Funeral Home. 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A graveside service will follow at 2:30PM at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA in memory of Mary Jo. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com