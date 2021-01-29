BRISCOE, Barbara Ann



Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, went to heaven on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Arlington Pointe where she had resided for five years. She was born



October 9, 1939, in Bath



County, Kentucky. Barbara had worked in the bakery department at Dillman Foods for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of A New Beginning Church. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who lived for her family. Barbara was the caregiver for her mother for many years. Preceding her in death were her



parents, Charles and Mary B. (Groves) Crouch; and three brothers, Ollie, Charles and Stanley Crouch. She is survived by three children, Lesley Briscoe, Jr. and wife Teresa, Mary Retherford and husband Shawn, and Gary Briscoe and wife Tonya; sister-in-law, Mitzie Crouch; four grandchildren,



Richard, Nicolas, Kimberly Ann and Brad; five great-grandchildren; one brother, John Crouch; one sister, Joyce Carberry and husband Tim; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, February 1, 2021, from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Hayes officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

