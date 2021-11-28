BRINKMAN, John B. "Jack"



Age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jack retired from General Motors with many years of service. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Englewood Sister City Club. Jack enjoyed golfing and going to the gun range. He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Helen (Mackiewicz) Brinkman, daughter: Amy Shay, son: David Brinkman, grandchildren: Rachael Stout, Sarah Rose, Maggie Shay, Katy Shay, great grandchildren: Amanda, Payton, Kaylor, Ashton, Ayla, siblings: Michael Brinkman,S.D.B., Ann (Richard) Oberer, Lois (Diva) Kenkare, Fred (Agnes) Brinkman, nieces, nephews,



relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his



parents: Urban and Florentine (Rentz) Brinkman, first wife: Joyce (Cornett) Brinkman, son: John Richard Brinkman,



brothers: William, Donald and Thomas Brinkman and sister: Virginia Brinkman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Fr. Tim



Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Inurnment will follow the Mass at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Arcanum Athletic Boosters or to State of the Heart Hospice. The



Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at:



www.KindredFuneralHome.com