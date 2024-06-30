Brinkel, Virginia

Brinkel (Lamm), Virginia "Ginny"



Virginia "Ginny" (Lamm) Brinkel, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2024.



She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Leona (Feltz) Lamm, husband Edward J. Brinkel, Son Gary, Sister Eileen Harsha and Grandsons Timothy and Matthew Schettler.



She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws: Connie - Greg Schettler (Charlotte, NC), Peg  Jay Eberle (Hingham, MA), Beth (Hobbs)  Steve Puterbaugh (Ludlow Falls, OH) and Teri  Dana Dickison (Pleasant Hill, OH). 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Geneva Sprauer and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Ginny was a proud graduate of Julianne High School and a Cincinnati Reds fan until the end.



She and her husband Ed were proud owners of the B&B IGA in West Milton, which now continues to flourish as Chasteen's IGA (thank you Dave and Sandy for your friendship). After retirement she enjoyed spending time working in the yard on her farm and baking (and sharing) cookies with her friends.



She was a member of Transfiguration Catholic Church in West Milton. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday July 9th at 5pm. The family will receive guests at the church one hour prior to the Mass (4pm). Ginny graciously donated her remains to Wright State University School of Medicine.



Ginny was an avid supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities, in both prayer and donations. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 555 Valley Street, Dayton Ohio 45404.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her friends Lori Albright and Anne Huffman and Sharon Yates, your friendship was unwavering. We would also like to thank the staff at Brethren Home, Greenville (Rosewood 3) for treating our mother like she was family  we are forever grateful.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com