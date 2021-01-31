BRINEGAR, Lester



Lester Brinegar, 82, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, in his home. He was born August 11, 1938, in Irvine, Kentucky, the son of James and Etta (Cox) Brinegar.



Lester served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Miamisburg Masonic Lodge #98 F. & A.M. and the Antioch Shriners where he played in the brass band for many years. Lester enjoyed all kinds of music, woodworking, mowing his grass, bird watching, hunting and turkey shoots. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his children, Glenda (Rick) Vice, Mac (Donna) Brinegar, and Robin (Fadi) Abimosleh; grandchildren, Tiffany Flannery (Tad Creamer), Brooke (Richard) Smith, Erin Brinegar, Douglas (Courtney) Carpenter, Daniel and Simon Abimosleh; great-grandchildren, Brontè Flannery, Bogartt Creamer, Carter and Blaire Carpenter, Landon and Andrew Smith, and Elias Michael; siblings, James Brinegar, Ora Lee Erisman and Elan Dillon; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his loving companion, his dog "Peaches".



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Brinegar; grandson, Luke Brinegar; as well as 4 sisters and 2 brothers.



A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens, Springboro with Rick L. Vice officiating. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com