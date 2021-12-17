BRINDLE, James Arnold



James Arnold Brindle, 78, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on December 12, 2021. He was born on May 4, 1943, in Bryson City, NC. He served in the Army from 1961 to 1964, and following his service he lived in the Middletown area. He worked in his own business as a general building contractor for many years. James was an avid fisherman and was at his happiest wading a creek for smallmouth. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Whitetree, Virginia Evans, and Irene Williams, as well as his brother, Eugene Brindle. James is survived by his son, Che (Karen) Brindle; daughter, Tara (Erik) Reid; two grandsons, Weston and Harrison Reid; two sisters, Louise (John) Robinson and Janice (Leon) Jones. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 17th at 1 pm at Trenton Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Trenton, Ohio. A military burial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

