BRIGHT, Ronald R.

78, of Lena, Ohio, passed away March 23, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 21, 1943, the son of Robert W. and Connie Bright. Ron was a 1962 graduate of Graham High School. Ron retired from Ever-roll

Specialties with 56 years of service. He was a proud member of the Plains Drifters Motorcycle Club and he enjoyed hiking. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one niece. Survivors include his wife, Wanda Bright; children Sommer (Neal) Carpenter and Brandon Bright; brother Larry Bright; and three grandchildren Cade, Coda and Madi. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday from

6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

