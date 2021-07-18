BRIGEMAN, Robert H. "Bob"



Age 89, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Born February 25, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Henry and Myrtle Brigeman, he was raised in



Kettering (then called Beavertown) and attended Fairmont High School. At age 19 Bob proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought bravely in the Korean Conflict. A gifted auto mechanic, he served in the Motor Pool maintaining and repairing military vehicles and tanks. A dedicated hard worker, Bob worked many years at Liberal Market and Protective Treatments Inc. in Dayton and retired as a Plant Engineer from Park Plaza Hospital in Houston, Texas. There was nothing that Bob couldn't do which enabled him to accomplish



unending home improvement projects for himself and others. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife Norma Brigeman, brother Donald Brigeman,



sisters-in-law Betty and Zdena Brigeman, brother-in-law Paul Chambers, and nephews Robert A. "Bobby" and David Brigeman. Survived by his loving daughter and caregiver



Robyn Trimble (Mark), grandsons Richard (Heather) and



Jonathan McKinney, granddaughter Tara Bass, 4 great-grandchildren Zavier, Sienna and Kinley Bass and Luke McKinney, brother Gerald Brigeman, sisters Linda Chambers and Carol Cordell (Tom), several nieces, and lifelong best friend Chet Roberts. In March of this year Bob received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and is now in the presence of his Heavenly Father. Though we grieve his passing, we rejoice in God's promise that one day we will be reunited with our loved ones in Heaven for all eternity. Private graveside



services at the convenience of the family. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

