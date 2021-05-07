BRIDGE, Wendell Bruce



80, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. Bruce's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family and view the full obituary at



www.littletonandrue.com



