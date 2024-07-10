Bridenbaugh, Glenn H.



Glenn Harold Bridenbaugh, age 88, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Brookhaven Nursing Center. He was born August 27, 1935 to Kenneth & Mary (Baker) Bridenbaugh in West Milton, Ohio.







He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Jane Staight (Brower) Bridenbaugh; wife Jalene J. (Smith) Bridenbaugh; brother Dwaine (Bernadene) Bridenbaugh.







He will be missed and remembered by his children Michelle (Jack) Ramsay of Covington, OH, Kevin (Joan) Grace of Wyoming, OH, Shawn (Debra) Miller of Brookville, OH, Eric (Julie) Miller of Springfield, OH, Cheryl (Dan) Mathers of Batavia, OH, Pam Howard of Mesa, AZ; 20 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; niece Anita (Hugh) Griffis; nephew Greg (Rae Jean) Bridenbaugh.







Glenn served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a 1953 Milton-Union High School graduate. Glenn was a long time farmer and was a member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church.







Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, July 12 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online memories of Glenn may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



