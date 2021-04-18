BRICE, Marilyn BURNSIDE

BURNSIDE BRICE (Mabra), Marilyn Martena



Martena (Mabra) Burnside, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on April 13, 2021.



Martena was employed at Ohio Valley Surgical Center.



Martena was born to Fred Mabra and Ruddnette Dixon and was raised in Yellow Springs by her mother and stepfather, Thurlow Jefferson.



Martena is survived by her loving husband, Eugene "Geno" Brice II; mother, Rudnette Jefferson; her sons, Derrick Jones, Robert Jones and Curtis Burnside; her sisters, Kimberly Mabra Bragg (Michael) and Tracy Jefferson; her brothers, Mark Mabra and Thurlow Jefferson, Jr.; her grandchildren,



Jonathan Jones, Serenity Jones, Noah Jones, Braden Lakins,



Riley Lakins, Clarissa Owens, Courtney Owens, Jayce Burnside and Julian Burnside; great-granddaughter, Lila Jones; nieces, Ciarra Bragg-Jones, Jill Mabra and Penelope Bragg; nephews, Derek Mabra, Mitchell Bragg, and Nicholas Jones; sister-in-law, Lisa Brice-Johnson (Darin).



Martena attended Clifton Avenue Church of God in Springfield, Ohio. Martena was a loving and vibrant soul who sought to share her love of God through the ministry of



giving and hospitality. She often prepared special meals for family, friends, and anyone she knew in need, and she was the best party planner ever!



Martena's love for entertaining and making people feel welcomed and loved touched many lives. She had a heart of gold and always found joy and laughter in any situation. Her favorite expression was "Good and Blessed."



For every special holiday or occasion, Martena made it memorable with her special treats and well wishes. Martena had no limits with her loyalty and compassion. When she loved, she loved.



Martena lived and loved life to the fullest. Martena would say, "Don't cry for me. You gotta keep it moving." She will be deeply missed. A walk-through visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio, at 11:00 am until 12-noon followed by a Graveside service at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a food bank of your choice in memory of Martena. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

