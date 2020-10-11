BRICE, Charlotte Age 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Holy Temple Church of God, 489 S Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH 45426, with Pastor Sandra Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral