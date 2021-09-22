BREX, Donna P.



90, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Oakwood Village. She was born in Springfield on January 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Roy and Daisy (Beekman) Addis. Donna worked as a DPP Aide at Lagonda Elementary School for many years. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and a member of Vintage Voices. Survivors include 5 children: Timothy (Barbie), Teresa (Gary), Terry (Sheila), Tina (Darryl) Wilburn and Thom (Jennifer); 7 grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh) McClanahan, Briana (Ryan) Sheets, Smita Emily (Dustin) Carpenter, Jonathan Clayton, Moira Brex, Julian Brex and Roger (Shawna) Brex; 2 great-grandchildren: Gracie Sheets and Landon Carpenter; four siblings, Zoie (Bob) Taylor, Virginia (Jerry) Purdin, Carol Moehn and Arlie (Linda) Addis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Raymond in 2018, a granddaughter, Amanda Clayton and siblings; MaryLou Fay, Leona Curry, Betty Stevens, Beverly Porter, Roy Addis Jr. and brother-in-law, Jimmie Moehn. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday from 5:00 to 6:00 pm with services following at 6:00 pm. Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

