BREWER, (Buckley), Tay Ann



Tay Ann (Buckley) Brewer, age 80, of Germantown, passed away on November 10, 2021. Tay was born February 8, 1941, to Ralph and Ethel Buckley in Trenton, NJ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robert Brewer. Tay is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clyde Brewer; 3 children, Clyde (Jackie) Brewer Jr., Wendy Brewer, Tracy (Steven) Watkins; 7 grandkids Holly, Eric, Ashley, Casey, Sarah, Emily, Rachael; 7 great-grandkids; brother Ralph (Sharon) Buckley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tay attended Belmont Elementary School and Belmont High School. She retired from NDM after many years of service. In her free time Tay enjoyed gardening, cooking, making crafts, helping out at Gem City Dog Obedience Club and tending the gardens at Riverscape. Tay also had a passion for training and showing her Sheltie dogs, and was a member of the Dayton Dog Training Club and the Miami Valley Shetland Sheepdog Club. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 12:00 pm until time of the Celebration of Tay's life at 1:00 pm at Davids Cemetery Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Astoria Health and Rehab Center, 300 Astoria Rd., Germantown, OH 45327. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

