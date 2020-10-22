BREWER, Jean Ann



Age 76 of Germantown passed away October 17, 2020. She was born in Middletown, OH, to the late John and Mary Jean (Hess) McGuff, graduated from Germantown High School, and received her bachelor's degree from Miami University. She



retired from Valley View Schools after over 30 years in



education. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jack McGuff. She is survived by her husband, Jack Brewer, son Michael Brewer (Betty Madden), daughter Betsy Brewer, and 6 grandchildren. Jean Ann was a mentor and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be any



services at this time. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com.

