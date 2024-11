Brewer, James Martin "Marty"



James Martin "Marty" Brewer, 63, of Pitchin, passed away November 13, 2024. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday in Garlough Ceme-tery with visitation being held for one half hour prior to the services at the cemetery. Burial will follow. Full obituary may been viewed and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



