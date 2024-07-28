Brewer (Barrett), Iris C "Brewer"



Iris Colleen Brewer of McAllen, TX, formerly of Hamilton, OH, died peacefully at home strengthened by the last Sacraments of the Church in the presence of loved ones on July 14, 2024. She was 93 years old. Iris was born on July 19, 1930, in Hamilton, OH to Alexander & Nell (née Ruhl) Barrett. She married Kenneth Brewer, also of Hamilton, on April 10, 1948, raising their families in Hamilton, OH & Overland Park, KS. In retirement, Iris & Ken began traveling across the U.S., Canada & Alaska, visiting family in their motorhome & making many new friends before retiring to the Rio Grande Valley in the early 2000s to spend more time with their grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Iris is survived by her children: Patricia Wilson, Jane Lakeman, Kenneth Brewer, James (Kathrin) Brewer, Joseph Brewer, Claudia Gutierrez, Brian & Susan Brewer; grandchildren: Christine Reeves, Sally Vollner, Diane Romelli, Adriana Blanton, Luis Gutierrez, Stefan, Andrew & Kendall Brewer & Jahsenta Henry; 6 great-grandchildren, & many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Brewer; daughter: Mary; her parents: Alexander & Nell Barrett; brother: Jack; & sisters: Marian & Lois; sons-in-law: Joseph Wilson & Jose Luis Gutierrez; & grandsons: Randy Reeves, Eddie Vollner, & Alex Brewer. Open Visitation will be held on Fri, Aug 2, 2024, from 5 pm to 8:30 pm at Michael J. Colligan Funeral Lodge, with Rosary at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sat, Aug 3, 2024, at 10 am at St. Peter in Chains Church, Hamilton, OH. Burial to follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com