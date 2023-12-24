Brewer, Elizabeth "Betty" Rogers



Age 91 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023 at UC West Chester Hospital. She was born on November 23, 1932 in Preston, KY. She was the daughter of the late Walden and Bessie (Spratt) Rogers. Elizabeth was married to her husband, Fred Brewer, for 42 years before his passing on April 5, 2016. She worked as an accounting clerk for GE where she was loved and highly respected by her colleagues, until retiring after 35 years. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Michael Dale Withrow and Elizabeth Annette Withrow; brother, William Rogers; daughter-in-law, Kathy Beltz; step-son, Scott Brewer and wife Karen; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jamie, Brandon, Stacey, Ashley, and Shane; granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly McElroy; and nine great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walden and Bessie (Spratt) Rogers; husband, Fred Brewer; son, Randall Lee Withrow; grandson, Devin Withrow; siblings, Ruby, Dorothy, Barbara, Mary, and Jimmy; and sister-in-law, Loretta Rogers. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Greg Donnelly officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, Ohio. Betty was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. In addition to the funeral service for Betty, there will be a memorial honoring her late grandchild, Devin Withrow, who was tragically taken in February 2023. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



