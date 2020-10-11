BREWER, Charles D. Age 79,, of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on September 10, 1941, the son of Marshall and Myrtle (Willis) Brewer. Charles was a Custom Car Body Designer and was a retired employee of Butler County DD. Survivors include his wife, Deborah; 2 Children; Annette (Mike) Wine and Charlie (Rebecca) Brewer; 4 grandchildren, Lydia Wine, Tate Brewer, Sophia Wine and Chase Brewer; two brothers, Bob and Paul Brewer; a sister, Bonnie Burns; many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held at 7:00pm Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00pm on Wednesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Processing Center of the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, www.alz.org, or call 1-800-272-3900 in honor of Charles D. Brewer. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



