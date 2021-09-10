journal-news logo
BREST, Tommy

BREST, Tommy

Age 69 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

