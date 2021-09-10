BREST, Tommy



Age 69 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel.

