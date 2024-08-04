Bresher, Jerome

Bresher Jr., Jerome "JB"



Age 79, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome Sr. and Aida Bresher; brother, Richard "Tony" Bresher; and stepson, Matthew Krest. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Tony) Pombo; sister, Catherine Jeffers; and nieces, Jennifer Jeffers and Lindsay Jeffers. JB graduated from Meadowdale High School, class of 1965. He retired from Miami Valley Hospital after 31 years of service. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in JB's memory to the American Cancer Society. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com