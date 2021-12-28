BRENNER, Robert L.



Age 99, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Robert was born to the late William Brenner and



Anna Louden on November 23, 1922, in Indianapolis, IN. He served his country in the Army 11th Airborne Division 1941-1946 during WWII. In 1951, Robert graduated from the



University of Dayton. He was a Mason and was a member of the AASR Far hills Lodge 147. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline "Polly" Brenner. He is survived by his son, James (Cherie) Brenner; daughter, Lori (Tim) Bishop; grandchildren, Katie, Kara, Adam, Ben, and numerous great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Bethany



Village, especially Cascade Unit. Family will greet friends at 11AM-12PM on Tuesday, December 28th at ROUTSONG



FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING with a



funeral service to follow. In memory of Robert, donations may be made in lieu to Lodge 147, 5501 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

