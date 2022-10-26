BRENNER, Lillian R.



Age 94, of Lewisburg, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Eaton. Born on October 9, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Viola (Hartman) Harshbarger. She was a 1946 Wayne High School graduate and had worked at Frigidare Corporation in Dayton in the 1940's. She served on the Smith Medical Board in Lewisburg and was a member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her Husband: Robert G. Brenner in 2020; Brother: John W. Harshbarger in 2012.



Survivors include her Daughter: Betty Brenner of Lewisburg, OH; Son and Daughter-in-law: David (Virginia) Brenner of Mt. Orab, Ohio; 2 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Glen Haven Memorial Park Chapel, 8200 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 P.M.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 3147 U.S. Route 40 East, Lewisburg, OH 45338 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home - Lewisburg, Ohio. Online condolences



